Ryan Dufresne scored both goals as White Bear Lake downed Eagan 2-0 at home Wednesday evening, improving to 3-1 with three straight wins. Eagan is 1-3. “After scoring early, we created a handful of good chances that we didn’t finish,” said coach Karl Jende, “which kept things a bit nervy, but our defense held strong and we eventually got the second goal.” Jende cited goalie Kyle Christensen for making one big save to protect the 1-0 lead. “He had sure hands throughout the game,” the coach said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.