White Bear Lake, unable to complete scoring opportunities throughout the game, lost to Park 1-0 on Tuesday in Cottage Grove.
“This was a very frustrating loss. We once again controlled the game for 80 minutes, creating 15 goal scoring chances while limiting Park to three,” coach Karl Jende reflected.
“Unfortunately, the quality of our finishing is not matching the quality of our build up at the moment.”
The Bears are 0-1-1 with one goal in two outings.
“I know our forward line has goals in them and once the first couple go in, they should start scoring in bunches,” Jende said. “This is a talented team who came in with high expectations and we need to take our chances to be able to reach our full potential.”
