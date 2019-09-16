White Bear Lake topped Roseville Area 5-1 in girls soccer on Monday evening at home. Kayla Anderson booted two goals for the Bears (5-2-1), and Mackenzie Ternes, Nicole Moore, and Anna Racine one each. Notching assists were Ternes, Bella Heckman, Lauren Eckerle, Kylie Amon and Madison Carroll. Kallie Tuominen had the goal for Roseville Area (5-3). The Bears put 11 shots on goal and permitted just four.
