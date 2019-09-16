Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.