White Bear Lake cruised past Tartan 7-0 in the first round of Section 4AA on Tuesday evening, earning another shot at old nemesis East Ridge in the semifinals. Nicole Moore and Olivia Haas notched two goals each, and Sydney Johnson, Emma Merriman, Lauren Eckerle, Charlie Adam had one each, for the Bears (9-3). The Bears lost to East Ridge (7-3-2) in conference 1-0. The Bears have lost in the section semifinals five straight seasons, the last two of those against East Ridge. They’ll duel Tuesday at the Bears field, 7:30 p.m. It’s a chance for the Bears to “exorcise the demons” for both those streaks, said co-coach John Dierkhising.

