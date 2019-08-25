White Bear Lake girls clipped Eastview 3-1 on Saturday on the Lightning’s field in Woodbury. After Emily Stephens gave Eastview a 1-0 lead, the Bears (1-1) took over with two goals by Kayla Anderson and another by Lauren Eckerle. Bella Heckmann and Eckerle each made an assist for the Bears.

