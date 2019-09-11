The White Bear Lake girls cruised 7-0 over Park of Cottage Grove at home Tuesday evening. The Wolfpack had a 3-1-1 record coming into the game. Kayla Anderson notched two goals for the Bears (4-2-1) while Bella Heckman, Jasmin Blair, Charlie Adam, Abby Fettinger, and Anna Racine had one each. The Bears permitted only two shots on goal, each stopped by Tristian Lehner.
