Nicole Moore and Cami Bachmeier scored two goals apiece to help White Bear Lake roll to a 5-0 win over Park on Tuesday evening in Cottage Grove.
Charlie Adam notched the other goal for the Bears (2-0) plus an assist. Other assists were provided by Moore, Emma Merriman, Jasmin Blaire and Emma Wickstrom.
Haley Vokaty (three saves) and Tristian Lehner (one save) played a half each in goal.
“All the scoring and assists were from our forwards which is great to see,” coach John Dierkhising noted. “We really worked this past week on our offense.
“With so many new forwards and a new system of play, we wanted to get everyone on the same page as to what would work offensively, and how we wanted to dictate play against other teams defense and the girls did a great job of that last night.”
Four goals came from that offense and one on a flick by Adam off a perfect throw-in from Moore.
Park was aggressive but the Bears kept the ball in their end didn’t give the Wolfpack any time to get in a groove offensively and wore them down.
