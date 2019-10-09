White Bear Lake girls soccer turned back North St. Paul 7-0 in the Section 4AA opener on Tuesday evening at home.
Jasmin Blair booted two goals for the Bears, with Kayla Anderson, Lauren Eckerle, Mackenzie Ternes, Sam Burket, and Kylie Amon notching one apiece. Eckerle assisted on two goals. Anderson, Ternes, Anna Racine and Megan Suleg made one assist each.
Ella Janicki manned the nets in the first half and Haley Vokaty in the second half.
The No. 2 seeded Bears (12-3-1) will host No. 3 East Ridge (7-7-1) on Thursday. (Time yet to be determined). In the other semifinal, No. 1 Stillwater will host No. 5 Woodbury. The finals will be Tuesday.
