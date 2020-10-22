White Bear Lakes’s girls soccer season ended with a 2-0 loss to old nemesis East Ridge at home in the Section 4AA semifinals at home Wednesday evening. Jessica Machovec scored both goals for the Raptors, one in each half. That marked the Bears’ sixth straight season losing in the section semifinals, the last three against East Ridge. The Bears finished 9-4. They scored 33 goals in 13 games but none against East Ridge in two games. The Raptors (8-3-2) beat the Bears 1-0 in conference play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.