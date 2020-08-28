White Bear Lake scored twice on set plays and defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 2-0 to open the girls soccer season at home Thursday evening.
“The girls played well, especially defensively,” said John Diekhising, co-head coach. “Our offense played well but just weren’t clicking in the final 20 yards.
“Without knowing where the scoring was going to come from, we spent a lot of time this past week going over our set plays — corner kicks and direct kicks — and it turned out to pay off as we scored both goals from our set pieces.”
Lauren Eckerle drilled a direct kick into the upper corner from 23 yards in the first half. Eckerle, the lone returning all-conference player, was not one of the players designated for that play but the other were on the bench and she came through.
Eckerle also figured in the corner kick goal, credited to Alexis Smith, in the second half.
“We have a special play we can run on a corner kick that allows for Lauren to wheel around and get an open shot,” Diekhising said. “At half, we talked about running that first chance we got and we ended up getting an opportunity early in the second half and the girls executed.”
Eckerle launched a strong shot and Smith was there on the rebound to bury it in the net.
The Bear used a new formation — using three defenders, rather than four as they’ve done the last five years — and it worked out well in the opener.
“We have the right players to handle that,” Dierkhising said.
Senior defenders Maren Schoeberl and Abby Fettinger were solid defensively and led the new players. The coaches like the speed and athleticism of this squad and are letting them dictate play. Goalies Tristian Lehner and Haley Vokaty played a half each and “came up big a couple times,” Diekrhising said.
