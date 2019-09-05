White Beat Lake handed Cretin-Derhan Hall its first loss 2-1 on Thursday evening in St. Paul.
The Bears led 2-0 at halftime, with Anna Racine scoring off a feed from Kayla Anderson, and Anderson scoring unassisted. Ellie Dougherty got the Raiders (3-1) on the board in the second half assisted by Paige Peltier.
It was the second straight strong showing against an unbeaten team by the Bears (3-1-1), as they were coming off a scoreless tie with undefeated Lakeville South (3-0-1) on Aug. 29.
At Lakeville, the Bears had nine shots on goal, all stopped by Ashlyn Waldon. The Panthers had five shots on goal, with Ella Janicki making three saves and Tristin Lehner two.
