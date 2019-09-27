White Bear Lake extended its win streak to seven with a 1-0 conquest of East Ridge on Thursday evening in Woodbury. Lauren Eckerle scored the lone goal. The Bears (10-3-1) posted their fifth shutout in the streak, and have allowed only two goals in that span. They continue to lead the Suburban East Conference with a 7-0 mark, followed by Stillwater 6-1 and Cretin-Derham Hall 5-1. Next week, the Bears will close conference next week at home Tuesday against Woodbury and Stillwater there Thursday.

