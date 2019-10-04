White Bear Lake will have to share the girls soccer conference championship after taking a 5-0 drubbing from Stillwater in the final Thursday evening in Stillwater.
The Bears and Cretin-Derham Hall were each 8-1 in the Suburban East Conference and Stillwater placed third at 7-2 among 10 teams. The Bears beat Cretin-Derham Hall 2-1 on Aug. 27. Stillwater lost to CDH 3-0 and to East Ridge 2-1.
The Bears, who had won eight straight before losing to the Ponies, will take an 11-3-1 record in to Section 4AA, which includes Stillwater.
Sophia Stebley scored the first three Stillwater goals in the first 16 minutes. Lexi Huber notched the last two. They outshot the Bears 13-7. Ella Janicki was in goal for the Bears, and Sydney Gritters for Stillwater, getting the shutout.
