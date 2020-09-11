The White Bear Lake girls are 4-0 after defeating Forest Lake 7-1 Thursday evening on the Rangers’ natural turf field.
Sydney Johnson booted two goals and Cami Bachmeier, Lauren Eckerle, Jasmin Blair and Nicole Moore had one apiece. Alexis Smith assisted on two goals, and Moore, Chloe Simanek, Olivia Haas and Izzy Zimmerman one each.
The Bears allowed only three shots on goal by the Rangers (0-3) but one of them found the net in the 68th minute, marking the first goal the Bears have allowed this year. Bear goalie Tristian Lehner leapt to deflect the shot by Emily Brust but the ball went straight up, fell in front of the net and bounced in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.