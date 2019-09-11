Micah Anderson delivered the lone goal in overtime, rewarding a stout defensive effort by White Bear Lake, as the Bears edged Park of Cottage Grove 1-0 at home Tuesday evening.
Joe Wallek assisted on the goal by Anderson, a junior forward, two minutes into the first overtime.
“We talked about inviting them forward and attacking their high line with balls behind,” coach Karl Jende said. “and Joe did just that, with a perfectly weighted ball for Micah to run onto.”
Park was 3-1 coming into the match and had scored nine goals, four of them by Matt Abebrese, but the Bears managed a 90-minute shutout.
“We knew their main strength was in their attack, specifically their No. 9, so we set up to isolate him and deny him any space,” said Jende.
He credited a full team effort: “Karsten Kletti did well to shield Paul Moris and Nick O’Brien, who controlled and organized the defense. Daniel Vargas played the best individual game of his high school career, driving us forward in the attack, and combining well with Joe Wallek and our forward line.”
Goalie Brady O’Brien made a huge reaction save, after a scramble in the box following a corner kick, late in the second half. “He commanded his area well throughout the game,” Jende said.
The Bears, after picking up their first conference win, will host Roseville Area on Thursday evening.
