White Bear Lake boys soccer scrapped to a 2-2 tie against Forest Lake on Tuesday, in between losses of 3-0 loss to Roseville Area on Monday and 5-1 to Mounds View on Thursday. The Bears’ record is 2-5-2.
Karsten Klette and Gavin Rogers delivered the Bears’ goals in the home game against Forest Lake, which was also Parents Night.
The Bears were “a bit sluggish” at the outset, following the hard-fought duel with Roseville, coach Karl Jende noted. They gave up a Ranger goal on a corner kick one minute into the game.
“Once we regained composure and got back in control of the game,” Jende said, “we started to limit their chances and create a few of our own.”
Kletti slotted home a penalty kick after Rogers was brought down in the box in the 30th minute. The Bears kept the pressure on, but drew a penalty on a quick counter attack by the Rangers in the 37th minute. However, Ranger star Carter Thiesfeld’s PK sailed over the bar, leaving the score tied.
In the halftime tribute to parents, the boys read notes of thanks. Jende said Paul Noris in particular wrote a touching tribute that “brought perspective back to what is truly important and impactful about sports”
Rogers gave the Bears a 2-1 lead in the second minute after halftime, taking a layoff from Joe Wallek just inside the 18-yard box drilling it into the net.
The Bears were in control for another 20 minutes while action got increasingly physical and fouls were called. “This took the rhythm out of the game,” said Jende, but “some brave defending” from Nick O'Brien, Paul Moris, Andrew Xiong, Tommy Coyan and Jagger Larson kept the Bears in front.
However, the Rangers pulled even when Thiesfeld (who has seven goals and seven assists for the season) whipped a shot into the near post from 25 yards out, wind-aided, in the 83rd minute.
The Bears created one last scoring chance with a strong of passes but couldn’t finish. They hung unto the tie by defending several corner kicks down the stretch.
