White Bear Lake not only rolled past Hastings 5-0 in the first round of Section 4AA soccer on Tuesday but also picked up a home game for the semifinals. The Bears (3-7-2) will host Park of Cottage Grove (3-9) after the Wolfpack upset East Ridge 2-1 in the first round. Scoring for the Bears were Gavin Rogers, JB Morris, Dan Vargas, Connor Moser and Garrett Thom.
Soccer: Bear boys thump Hastings, will host Park in semifinals
