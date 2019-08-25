White Bear Lake generated two second-half goals to salvage a 2-2 tie against Hill-Murray in its boys soccer home opener on Saturday.
The Bears, who were humbled by North St. Paul 7-0 in their opener on Thursday evening, fell beside Hill-Murray 2-0 in the first half.
Gavin Rogers got the Bears on the board early in the second half, scoring on a breakaway with one defender on him. Thomas Coyan knotted the score with 20 minutes left.
Neither team had a serious scoring threat in the remainder of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime — until the last few seconds, when the Bears chased down a loose ball, drew the goalie out, and had an open net for a shot with five seconds left. Rogers drilled it down the middle but just over the bar.
