White Bear Lake’s boys soccer season ended with a shootout loss to Park Center in the Section 4AA semifinals at home Wednesday evening.
The score was 0-0 after 80 minutes of regular and after two 10-minute sudden death overtimes. Park won the shootout 3-1.
Park goalie Jakob Leonard stopped three of four penalty kicks by the Bears in the shootout, and scored one of Park’s goals himself against Bear goalie Alec Carlson. Leonard also foiled the Bears’ best two chances in the second half with the leaping save and one diving save.
The Bears finished 3-8-2, with 15 goals in 13 games. Five of those goals came in a 5-0 win over Hastings in the section opener.
Park (4-9) blanked the Bears early in the season, too, 1-0. The Wolfpack upset top-seeded East Ridge 2-1 in the quarterfinals, and will play at Stillwater in the finals on Saturday.
