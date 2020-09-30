White Bear Lake lost to Stillwater 3-1 at home Tuesday evening in the final Suburban East Conference boys soccer regular-season game.
Gavin Rogers tallied the Bears’ goal in the first half. Carson Arco knocked in two goals for Stillwater. Gora Gora scored the other goal, and assisted on both of Arco’s.
The Bears finished the conference schedule 2-5-2. Next will be a conference tournament.
The SEC final standings are — East Ridge 7-2, Woodbury 6-2-1, Stillwater 5-2-2, Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2-2, Mounds View 4-1-4, Roseville 4-4-1, White Bear Lake 2-5-2, Irondale 2-6-1, Forest Lake 2-6-1, Park 1-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.