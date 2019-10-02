White Bear Lake boys soccer has a 2-7-3 record after losing to Woodbury 4-0 at home Tuesday evening. Remaining in the regular season are the conference finale at Stillwater on Thursday at 5 p.m. and a non-conference game at home against Minneapolis Southwest on Saturday, 7 p.m.
