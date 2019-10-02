White Bear Lake boys soccer has a 2-7-3 record after losing to Woodbury 4-0 at home Tuesday evening. Remaining in the regular season are the conference finale at Stillwater on Thursday at 5 p.m. and a non-conference game at home against Minneapolis Southwest on Saturday, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.