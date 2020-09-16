White Bear Lake gave up a penalty kick goal with 11 minutes left and came away with a 1-1 tie with Mounds View on Tuesday evening on the Bears field.
Gavin Rogers got the Bears on the board in the first half with a crisp shot from the right side of the net against Mustang goalie Adrian Petrich.
The Bears and goalie Alex Carlson were working on a shutout when the Mustangs were awarded two penalty kicks late in the game. Carlson foiled the Mustang PK with 16 minutes remaining, diving to his left, but the Mustangs got another chance six minutes later and Simon Greer drilled it just inside the post to the Carlson’s right.
The Bears are now 1-2-2 and Mounds View is 1-1-3. There are no overtimes this season as one of the rules of play during the pandemic.
