Two goals by Kayla Anderson in the second half lifted White Bear Lake over Mahtomedi 2-1 in a duel of neighboring soccer powers on Thursday evening in White Bear Lake.
Mahtomedi led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Audrey Barry in the 18th minute.
Anderson knotted the score in the 48th minute, and got the go-ahead goal in a scramble at the net, with the goalie drawn out, in the 75th minute.
Bear goalie Ella Janicki stopped a close-range shot by Mahtomedi with 20 seconds left to preserve the lead.
Those were Anderson’s fourth and fifth goals, and were the first two Mahtomedi has allowed in three games.
The Bears and Zephyrs are each 2-1.
