Norm Setnicker, a longtime softball standout still going strong at age 82, is a recent inductee to the Minnesota Senior Sports Association Hall of Fame. 

A Mahtomedi resident for 23 years, and White Bear Lake for 34 years before that, he was among eight senior athletes inducted May 19 at Banquets of Minnesota in Fridley.

