Norm Setnicker, a longtime softball standout still going strong at age 82, is a recent inductee to the Minnesota Senior Sports Association Hall of Fame.
A Mahtomedi resident for 23 years, and White Bear Lake for 34 years before that, he was among eight senior athletes inducted May 19 at Banquets of Minnesota in Fridley.
“I have stayed physically fit, playing softball, biking, and light weight-lifting at the YMCA. I have to stay active,” said Setnicker on Thursday, having just returned from helping a Minnesota team win a tournament for 80-year-olds in Rock Island, IL.
In senior national tournaments (age 60-80), Setnicker played for eight championship teams with the Minnesota Mavericks and Minnesota Masters. He made the all-tournament team seven times and was tournament Most Valuable Player three times. A shortstop and center fielder, he’s known for excellent glovework and a strong arm in the field, and as a switch hitter with power from both sides at the plate.
The retired teacher/coach plays two days a week in a Roseville senior league in the summer and in the Stillwater dome in the winter. He journeys to tournaments in Arizona, Florida and Las Vegas each year. In another recent tourney, he helped his Minnesota Masters team place second in Reno, Nevada.
Asked about career softball highlights, he listed a couple:
“Winning the defensive MVP (award) at the Minnesota Twins Fantasy Camp, when I was 73 years old. Another was winning our first Senior tournament in Plano, Texas, when I was 60. That got me hooked into traveling and competing at the national level.”
His trip to Fort Myers for the Twins Fantasy Camp was a surprise gift from his wife Mary Ann for their 50th anniversary. His glove work there earned him the Kirby Puckett Award.
Setnicker taught at Tartan for 34 years, retiring in 1997. He was the Titans first coach when fast-pitch softball became an MSHSL sport in 1976, and headed three conference champion teams and one state runner-up team. After coaching, Setnicker umpired high school softball for 17 years.
He is also a member of the Minnesota Softball Hall or Fame, Minnesota High School Coaches Hall of Fame for softball.
In high school, at Biwabik on the Iron Range, Setnicker played football, basketball and baseball. He played fast-pitch softball for five years, starting at age 17, and switched to slow-pitch at 24, which he has played continuously ever since. Senior softballs started at age 55.
Setnicker has coached daughters Jenny and Nicole in the WBL softball recreation leagues, and helped coach sons Mark and Michael in the WBL Hockey Association. (Nicole, who lives in Singapore, made the trip home to be there for his induction.) It’s not all softball for Norm; having dual citizenship with the USA and Slovenia, he is learning the Slovenian language as a hobby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.