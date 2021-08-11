Sailors treasure Olympic adventure

Lara Dallman-Weiss had a great time. She definitely wants to try it again.
“There’s no feeling on Earth like the Olympics,” gushed the sailor who competed on that world stage in Japan in the last two weeks. Never mind that the final day brought some disappointment.
Dallman-Weiss, a Mounds View High School and White Bear Yacht Club sailor, teamed with Nikki Barnes of the Virgin Islands to compete for Team USA in the 470 class, two-women dinghy at the Olympic Games in Japan.
They were holding ninth place after eight races over four days — and coming off a second-place finish in the eighth race — heading into the last day of qualifying. The top 10 would advance to finals.
But things went awry on Tuesday. They were flagged for being over the start line in Race 9 and assessed a UFD penalty. In the second race, they came in contact with the pin end of the line during the start, dropping them to 21st place. They were able to move up two places to 19th.
In the final standings, the first-time Olympians were 12th among 21 teams. The British team of Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre placed first. Mills has two golds and a silver in the last three Games.
“We’re not a team that usually gets letter scores; I think that’s usually one of our strengths,” said Dallman-Weiss, in a Sailing World report. “Throughout the regatta we saw that the first beat was just so important, and on this last day we wanted to fight for a great spot [on the starting line] and it just didn’t work out. Olympic sailing is all about fighting until the last race.”
Barnes reflected, “I guess this is the universe’s way of saying ‘not this time, nice job, but keep pushing.’ So it’s heartbreaking, but we also learned a ton, and we left it all out on the water.”
Dallman-Weiss told Press Publications they had some great moments.
“There were a few races we were in the top 10, and I felt like we were truly in our flow. I’m so proud of those races. The racing was tough and it was very close. These are the best female 470 sailors in the world, and I think we prepared in the very best possible way. So all we could do was race our hearts out.”
About the Olympic experience, she said: “The IOC and all of the hosts and volunteers did an incredible job. They were welcoming and did everything they could to make us feel at home. It really made us want to come back to visit Japan.”
With Covid-19 restrictions, she didn’t see other events in person “which I would have loved” but they had access to all events online and met many Team USA athletes before the opening ceremony. “That was an experience I’ll never forget.”
Dallman-Weiss, 32, who has a degree in nutrition, and Barnes, 26, a Coast Guard lieutenant, teamed up three years ago. They’re based in Miami.
At their first world meet prior to the pandemic they placed 30th, but this year they moved all the way up to seventh, qualifying for Team USA. With an upward trajectory like that, they’re looking toward 2024.
“Immediately after crossing the finish line, I knew I wanted to keep competing.”
