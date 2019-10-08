The following runners from the White Bear Press area ran the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday. The best time was by Matt Swanson, 32, who placed 264th among 3,962 men with a time of three hours, six minutes, 29 seconds. Nelson Soken, 54, placed 33rd of 303 in the 50-54 division with a time of 3:25:39.
WHITE BEAR LAKE
Beth Anderson, 38, 5:23:08
Tara Clark, 34, 3:54:06
Amy Coulter, 54, 4:10:02
David Coulter, 53, 4:42:28
Kelsey Coulter, 25, 4:11:51
Tracey Dutcher, 50, 5:29:19
Joshua Fink, 33, 4:43:52
Lisa Kapisak, 36, 4:01:28
Hallie Matuza, 44, 4:10:18
Scott Mevissen, 59, 4:04:35
Brinkly Nadeau, 25, 4:01:00
Katie Olson, 30, 5:43:22
Dan Perlick, 50, 4:49:51
Ross Piper, 40, 5:05:15
Sarah Sandell, 36, 4:56:00
Benjamin Sapp, 29, 5:29:06
Max Schaefer, 17, 4:14:40
Samantha Stang, 25, 5:43:47
Dustin Stoltz, 32, 5:43:14
Matt Swanson, 32, 3:06:29
Ranell Tennyson, 39, 4:43:06
Jacob Thompson, 32, 3:47:05
HUGO
Shauna Coons, 38, 4:26:38
Chris Edwards, 45, 4:37:46
Adam Flynn, 31, 4:01:51
Rebecca Huberty, 38, 4:26:31
James Johnson, 47, 4:33:23
Christine Leick, 38, 4:52:59
Nicole Linden, 42, 5:23:08
Alyssa Nadeau, 28, 4:01:00
Eric Nelsen, 41, 5:15:15
David Orth, 52, 4:57:32
Linda Saathoff, 42, 5:36:51
Alex Schaber, 23, 4:23:59
Nelson Soken, 54, 3:25:39
Joe Sonnek Jr., 34, 3:21:46
Tracy Tapani, 52, 4:32:46
James Thielen, 35, 4:05:40
Christine Volkmann, 38, 4:06:25
MAHTOMEDI
Meera Damodaran, 22, 4:46:52
Charlie Field, 21, 3:40:39
Melissa Malinowski, 45, 3:49:24
Abigail Miles, 22, 3:47:08
Joseph Sellwood, 32, 4:18:
Earl Skrip, 45, 5:28:01
John Wachlarorowicz, 60, 5:08:12
