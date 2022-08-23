Andy Paulson, former White Bear Lake state golf champion and Minnesota Gopher, captured the 2022 Dellwood Country Club championship this past weekend.

The 36-year-old Hugo resident shot 71 Saturday and 73 Sunday for an even par 144 total, edging Jordan Hawkinson by one stoke. 

