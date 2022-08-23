Andy Paulson, former White Bear Lake state golf champion and Minnesota Gopher, captured the 2022 Dellwood Country Club championship this past weekend.
The 36-year-old Hugo resident shot 71 Saturday and 73 Sunday for an even par 144 total, edging Jordan Hawkinson by one stoke.
Paulson won the 2004 state individual title and led the Bears to the state championship, then played four years for the Gophers.. He was competing in the Dellwood tournament for the first time, having joined last year, when the club tournament was rained out.
The champ assessed that he “just played steady golf, except for a couple holes.” He blew a three-stroke lead on the 12th hole Sunday but righted himself the rest of the way.
Hawkinson, who led by three after the first 18 holes, finished with 68-77-145. Joey McNelis was third with 74-73-147 among 20 in the championship flight.
Greg Wolf captured the Seniors championship with 77-77-154 while tying for fourth in the championship flight. Wolf, 58, secured his second seniors title with a par on 16 and a birdie on 17.
Patrick Newman tied for fourth in the championship flight with 74-80-154. David Lage was sixth with 77-80-157. Tying for seventh were Jim Simon (76-82-158) and Spencer Hutton (77-81-158).
Lage was Seniors runner-up and Simon was third.
Bob Graves won Flight 2 with 80-86-166, beating Bob Fidler (83-83-166) in a playoff. Paul Edwards won Flight 3 with 82-89-171. John Berken won Flight 4 with a 137 net. Rich Sames won Seniors Flight 2 with 91-80-171, in a playoff over Paul Edwards (82-89-171).
