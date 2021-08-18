A veteran water skiing duo with Midwest Ski Otters captured a region championship and national runner-up finish.
Ryan Hoops and Sarah Yost, both of White Bear Lake, placed first in Strap Doubles at the Midwest Regional Show Ski Tournament in Aberdeen, South Dakota July 23 to qualify for nationals.
Hoops and Yost then placed second in the Indmar Division 1 Show Ski National Championships, last Friday in Janesville, Wisconsin. They scored 17.18. The first-place team of Kimberly Stoner and Cory Klivitz scored 17.66.
At regionals, while Caroline Grubs won the Swivel championship (separate article), teammates Christy Prentice and Ally Nelson placed second and third. Prentice then placed 10th at nationals.
The Ski Otters also had the second-place team, Mike Aretz and Abby Wurtinger, in Strap Doubles at regionals. They placed eighth in the national meet.
Midwest Ski Otters, in its 26th year, has about 75 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.