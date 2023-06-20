fiddle

Easton Fiddle in the state tournament at Bunker Hills

 Bruce Strand

A 5-foot-4, 108-pound White Bear Lake golfer, 13 years old, made a strong showing as the youngest player in the state Class 3A tournament last week.

Easton Fiddle, the seventh-grader in the field (there were four eighth-graders), shot 74 on Tuesday and 78 on Wednesday for a 152 total, eight over par, good for 28th place among 88 state qualifiers.

