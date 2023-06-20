A 5-foot-4, 108-pound White Bear Lake golfer, 13 years old, made a strong showing as the youngest player in the state Class 3A tournament last week.
Easton Fiddle, the seventh-grader in the field (there were four eighth-graders), shot 74 on Tuesday and 78 on Wednesday for a 152 total, eight over par, good for 28th place among 88 state qualifiers.
To qualify for state, Fiddie, a left-hander who also plays hockey, shot the same 152 score (77-75) at Bunker Hills for eighth place in Section 4AA.
“Easton is the youngest golfer since I have coached to make it to state,” said longtime Bears coach Craig Nasvik. “Quite an accomplishment for any golfer, but to be only 13 and just a seventh grader — Wow!”
Asked what makes Fiddle good, Nasvik assessed: “Nothing ever bothers him. He has such a mature reaction to the highs and lows that come with this game of golf.” Fiddle has an understanding of course management beyond his years, the coach added; he seldom gets in trouble, and when he does, is good at picking his best options.
On No. 7 West on Tuesday, Fiddle’s second shot was 165 yards from the left side, into the wind, and he landed five from the cup with a seven iron, then sank a birdie putt. The next hole, he had to punch out after drive that was deep and to the left, taking a double bogey. But mostly he played steady golf.
Fiddle drives 260 to 270 yards which should improve markedly as he grows. He averaged 76 this year with a low of 73 that won the JV conference opener.
Nasvik knows the family well. Easton’s brother, Mason, eight years older, made multiple state tournament trips, his varsity career starting in eighth grade.
“Easton played in our middle school program as a sixth grader,” Nasvik said, “and I knew, from his accomplishments there, that he was ready if he wanted to try out for the team this year.”
Fiddle has won a few age-group tournaments, placed first in the 2018 mini tour for age 7-9, and placed first in the 2021 Junior PGA Prep Tour for age 10-12
In the Suburban East Conference this season, Fiddle ranked 18th, nabbing the last all-conference slot, behind three teammates: senior Ryan Jamieson (ninth), sophomore Jack Stanius (10th), and senior Camden O’Malley (15th). However, Fiddle was the lone Bear to qualify for state.
“He peaked at the right time, and is playing his best golf now,” said Nasvik after the section meet.
