Mahtomedi’s girls Nordic Ski team won a conference meet Thursday at Pine Point Regional Park despite missing some varsity regulars.
“It was encouraging to see a few younger skiers step up and try the varsity distance of 6.6 kilometers,” coach Dave Bridges said. That group of Jenna Halverson, Claire Brings, Greta Liner and Lauren Johnson all finished near the top, he said.
Zephyr leader Makayla Fischer placed second, with Lauren Whiterabbit sixth, Sarah Brings eighth and Maya Tarnowski 10th.
The Zephyr boys were led by Luke Larson in 12th place. Also skiing varsity were Jonny Nelson, Alex Tell, Jonah Bechard, Wyatt Siess, Christopher Benson, Casey Hagen, Evan Carion and Ben Larson.
