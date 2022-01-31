The White Bear Lake boys placed fifth, with three making all-conference, in the Suburban East Conference meet last week, while the Bear girls placed sixth, among seven teams.
This year, sprint relays were added to the usual pursuit (skate and classic) competition. Each team entered six individuals in the pursuit races and a pair of two-person teams in relays. The skate race was held Wednesday at Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove. The classic and relays were held Friday night at Theo Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
In boys pursuit, sophomore Tanner Hoel placed 14th to make all-conference. Tyler Long, senior, placed 21st, getting honorable mention, while junior Ian Ottaviani was 28th, sophomore Ian Cran 29th, sophomore Jacob Weierke 38th, and eighth-grader Cooper Hoel 41st.
In the boys relays, senior Micah Fritz and freshman Andrew Klier placed third to make all-conference. Eighth-graders Caleb Cran and Joseph Joseph Rogers placed ninth.
In girls pursuit, junior Megan Ryan placed 22nd, getting honorable mention to all-conference, with junior Madelyn Bystrom 25th, junior Morgan Grund 39th and eighth-graders Irene Bakke 30th, Grace Reeves 40th and Lydia Moore 41st.
In girls relays, senior Gianna McLeod and freshman Amelia Nachtscheim placed sixth (honorable mention).
Team champions were the Stillwater boys and the Forest Lake girls. Forest Lake had both relay champion teams: Chloe Erickson and Ella Niznik, and Jacob Kensy and Ethan Hebert. Pursuit champions were Jonny Saldin of Forest Lake and Jordan Parent of Forest Lake.
