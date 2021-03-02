The White Bear Lake boys placed fifth and the girls placed sixth of seven teams in the Suburban East Conference, which completed its season last week. Forest Lake was champion in each gender.
The Bear boys had four all-conference, all seniors: Hayden Weddell, Kolby Bachmeier, Tony Perfetti and Trevor Locke.
The girls had three all-conference: senior Lauren Loppnow and sophomores Madie Bystrom and Megan Ryan.
“They skied strongly and consistently enough throughout the season to be recognized,” said coach Doug Cran. Top 24 are all-conference and 25-36 get honorable mention.
Boys getting honorable mention were senior Sage Durdle and freshman Tanner Hoel.
