Mahtomedi’s Sara Brings and Maya Tarnowski placed eighth among 24 entrants in the sprint relay at the state Nordic Ski meet on Thursday, Their time was 18:53.71 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The championship team was Liesl Cope and Rowan Bixler of Duluth East in 17:52.41. The sprint relay event was added this year.
Makayla Fischer of the Zephyrs placed 27th in pursuit among 111 entrants. Her times were 18:56.46 in classic (33rd place) and 18:12.83 (22nd place) in freestyle for a total of 37:09.2. The champion was Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins with a time of 33:40.7.
