White Bear Lake’s Nordic Ski team opened on Tuesday with a conference meet at Les Bolstad Golf Course. “We were able to squeeze in one race before the snow completely disappeared,” coach Doug Cran said. The Bear boys placed fifth and the girls seventh among seven teams, with the Forest Lake boys and Stillwater girls placing first. Leading the Bear boys were Tanner Hoel in 18th place, Micah Fritz in 21st and Ian Ottaviani 29th among 104 entrants. Leading the Bear girls were Madelyn Bystron in 22nd place and Megan Ryan in 23rd. The team had been on snow just once before the meet. Cran said he views any December meets as baseline measurements. “The skiers now have a sense of where they are at,” he said. “We have taken the results from the first race to set our focus towards the skiers' and teams' goals.  We're looking forward to seeing what a couple weeks of a concerted ramping up of training will show in the next races in early January.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.