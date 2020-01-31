The White Bear Lake boys placed fifth and the girls placed seventh among nine schools in the Suburban East Conference’s Nordic Ski meet on Thursday.
Both meets were dominated by Forest Lake and Stillwater, who finished 1-2 in each.
Four Bears made all-conference — senior Isaac Maruyama and juniors Hayden Weddell and Kolby Bachmeier for the boys, and junior Lauren Loppnow for the girls.
Both Bear teams are coached by Seth Salenger.
Maruyama placed 20th of 76 boys entrants in 32:25, in action at Battle Creek Recreation Park in St. Paul.
Following were Weddell in 23rd, Bachmeier 24th, Liam Fritz 34th, junior Sage Durdle 37th, junior Trevor Locke 41st, junior Tony Perfetti 51st, sophomore Micah Fritz 56th, eighth-grader Ian Cran 58th, and eighth-grader Tanner Hoel 62nd.
Individual champion was Stillwater sophomore Adrik Kraftson in 27:44. Forest Lake finished two through six.
Boys team scoring was Forest Lake 485, Stillwater 462, Irondale 404, Roseville Area 401, White Bear Lake 375, East Ridge 312, Mounds View 294, Woodbury 254, Park 196.
Loppnow placed 17th of 76 girls entrants in 36:06. Following were senior Megan Ryan in 30th, freshman Maddie Bystrom 31st, freshman Nicole Murphy 60th, sophomore Gianna McLoud 63rd, eighth-grader Jordyn Schmittdiel 69th, and senior Marta Stefanoni 76th.
Libby Tuttle of Stillwater was individual champion in 30:27.
Girls team scoring was Forest Lake 479, Stillwater 475, Irondale 394, East Ridge 377, Roseville Area 340, Woodbury 344, White Bear Lake 332, Mounds View 318, Park 97.
