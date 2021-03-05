Three Mahtomedi girls qualified for the state Nordic Ski at Section 4 on Wednesday while the team placed third among 10 teams.
Zephyr junior Makala Fischer placed fifth and earned her second state trip. Sophomore Sarah Brings placed seventh. Junior Maya Tarnowski took 16th among 66 girls to grab the section’s final state slot.
The Zephyrs boys placed ninth among 13 teams. Their top skier, Max Nelson, who won Metro East Conference, missed the sectional to compete in an event in Austria.
Forest Lake was champion in both genders in action at Hyland Park Reserve. Individual champions were Isak Nightengale of Mounds Park Academy in 20:36 and Jordan Parent of Forest Lake in 30:35.
The girls state meet will be held next Thursday and the boys meet Friday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
“The girl team did awesome and we will be sending three girls to the state meet,” Zephyr coach Brianna McIntyre said.
“The boys had it sorta rough as the snow conditions changed dramatically between the Pods A and B races and the Pod C, which our boys were in) race, so their results are very skewed, but they did great.”
Fischer’s times were 16:44 in classic and 15:23 in skate for a 32:07 total. Brings’ times were 17:14 and 15:23 for a 32:55 total. Tarnowski’s times were 18:13 and 16:42 for a 34:56 total.
The girls’ fourth finisher was junior Liz Hansen in 22nd place (36:13). The Zephyr boys’ top four were Mackinley Commander in 50th place, Finnian Falvey in 56th, Elex Tell 58th and Ethan Albrecht 59th among 75th contestants.
