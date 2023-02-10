Sarah Brings, Mahtomedi senior, qualified for the state Nordic Ski meet Thursday. Brings placed 10th of 44 entrants in individual pursuit with a total time of 34:52 (18:10 classic, 16:43 skate) in Section 4 at Battle Creek Regional Park. The only other Zephyr in the top 20 was eighth-grader Ethan Albrecht placing 13th of 54 entrants in boys individual pursuit in 30:33 (15:59 classic, 14:34 skate). Another highlight was Ben Larson and Luke Vipond reaching the sprint tandem finals and placing third. The Mahtomedi girls placed eighth of 10 teams and the boys 10th of 11 teams. Stillwater was team champion for both boys and girls. The state meet will be held Thursday and Friday, Feb. 15-16, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
