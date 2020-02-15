Makayla Fischer, Mahtomedi sophomore, placed 30th at the state Nordic Ski meet Friday, among 160 state entrants. Fischer’s times were 18:11 in freestyle and 17:53.1 in classic, for a 36:04.1 total at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. She qualified by placing fifth in Section 4.
