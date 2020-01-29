The Mahtomedi girls Nordic Ski team repeated as champions of the Metro East Conference in the meet Monday at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
The Zephyrs had five of the top nine finishers as they edged Hastings by one point, 473 to 472, for the championship.
Mackayla Fischer led the Zephyr girls, placing second with a combined time of 32:00 for the skate and classic races. The champion was Linneah Urban of Hastings in 30:26.
Zephyr sophomore Liz Hansen placed sixth, freshman Sarah Brings seventh, junior Lauren Whiterabbit eighth, and sophomore Maya Tarnowski ninth, all earning all-conference recognition.
The Zephyrs also had freshman Greta Liner in 13th place, junior Jenna Halverson in 14th, senior Alyne Tornvliet in 15th, and junior Claire Brings in 17th place, all earning honorable mention. Sophomore Maddie Noel was 34th.
Team scoring was Mahtomedi 473, Hastings 472, Henry Sibley 416, Tartan 406, Simley 363, North St. Paul 22 and South St. Paul 72.
