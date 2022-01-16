Patrick Levins placed first both days as the White Bear Lake boys and girls teams each placed fourth among eight teams in the first two Suburban East Conference meets, Tuesday and Thursday at Wild Mountain.
“Patrick came into the season really strong from mountain bike racing this fall,” noted coach Fred Feirn, referring to Levins’ season on the school’s club team). “He has been training hard and is really focused.”
The boys lineup also includes Garrett Jungmann, Dylan Christopherson, Jet Feirn, Cooper Feirn, Harrison McNerlin, Angus Levins, Robert Dresen and Max Florin.
The Bear girls team had top-20 finishes by Ella Skeie, Madeline McNerlin and Mia Haskins. Also in the lineup were Josie Guidinger, Lucy Guidinger, Eva Haskins, Addison Medin, Stella Christianson, Elin Reigstad, Leyla Tice and Lucy Fleming.
