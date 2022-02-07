The Mahtomedi Zephyrs were champions and had the top three individuals in the Metro East Conference girls Nordic Ski meet Thursday, Feb. 3, at Hyland Park Reserve. Mahtomedi had 469 points, Two Rivers 455 and Tartan 438 for top three among seven teams. Makayla Fischer was individual champion, winning both skate and classic with a total time of 33:28, followed by Maya Tarnowski (34:52) and Sarah Brings (35:15). Greta Liner placed 12th, Annika Winke 18th, Isabel Vipond 24th, Ella Daniels 25th, Maddie Noel 31st, Sienna Sjostrom 37th. Action took place in temperatures from four below zero to one above. The Zephyrs will compete in Section 4 on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Nordic girls: Zephyrs are MEC champs, have top 3 individuals
