Makayla Fischer, Mahtomedi junior, placed 45th in the state Nordic Ski meet on Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, leading a trio of Zephyr state qualifiers. Her time was 27:47.2. Zephyr sophomore Sarah Brings placed 62nd in 28:14.1 and junior Maya Tarnowski 112th in 30:10.1 among 158 state entrants. Forest Lake was team champion while St. Paul Highland Park’s Molly Moening was individual champion with a time of 23:53.

