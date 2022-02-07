The Mahtomedi Zephyrs were champions of the Metro East Conference boys Nordic Ski meet and had 10 of the top 20 individuals on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Hyland Park Reserve. Mahtomedi had 466 points, Two Rivers 435 and Hastings 405 for top three among eight teams. Max Nelson placed second in 28:47 behind Tartan’s Nick Holton in 28:08. Nelson won the skate race by four seconds and Holton won the classic by 41 seconds. Mackinley Commander placed sixth, Luke Larson ninth, Alex Tell 10th, Ethan Albrecht 12th, Jonah Bechard 14th, Luke Vipond 15th, Isaiah Horsager 16th, Jonny Nelson 18th and Casey Hagen 20th among 47. The Zephyrs will compete in Section 4 on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Nordic boys: Zephyrs win MEC title, have 10 of top 20 individuals
