White Bear Lake senior Lauren Loppnow placed 98th among 158 entrants with a time of 29:44.6 in the state Nordic Ski meet on Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The other Bears state qualifier, Sage Durdle, will compete Friday in the boys meet. Forest Lake was team champion while St. Paul Highland Park’s Molly Moening was individual champion with a time of 23:53.
