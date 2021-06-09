Wyatt Newpower, former White Bear Lake High School and University of Connecticut hockey player, has signed with the Detroit Red Wings.
The National Hockey League club announced that Newpower signed a two-year, entry-level contract on May 31. The 23-year-old defenseman started his pro career in April in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters. He will report to the Red Wings camp in late September.
“I’ll be going there with every chance to make the Red Wings roster out of training camp,” Newpower told the White Bear Press. “If not, I’ll go to Grand Rapids (Michigan) where their AHL team is, which is the same league I played in this year, and I’m one phone call away from being called up to the big club.”
Newpower, a 2016 graduate of White Bear Lake who grew up in Hugo, skated four seasons for the Bears, logging 19 goals and 54 assists. He was twice named their top defenseman. He played four seasons at UConn, capped by a strong senior season where he led the club with a plus 23-rating, was team captain, and was named top defenseman in the Hockey East Conference.
After the UConn season, the 6-foot-3-inch, 215-lb Newpower joined the Cleveland Monsters. He led with a plus-10 rating during 24 games with them, while notching three goals and seven assists.
“Wyatt has worked extremely hard to accomplish this goal he had set for himself,” Bear coach Tim Sager said. “This should show all other players that you don't have to leave high school early, like advisers have you believe, to reach your goals.”
Three White Bear Lake athletes have played in the NHL: Brian Bonin, Justin Braun and the late Jeff Parker.
