Heading into his fourth season of professional hockey, Wyatt Newpower is ever hopeful getting that call from the big club, the Detroit Red Wings.
“You’re always one injury away from getting called up, or one stretch of good hockey, so consistency is arguably the most important skill in hockey,” said the 25-year-old defenseman from White Bear Lake.
“I feel good about the foundation I have built for myself over the last three seasons. I have been able to grow into a role that I feel I can succeed in and I enjoy.”
Newpower signed his fourth one-year, two-way minor league contract with the Red Wings in mid-July. Two-way means the salary is based on what level the player is assigned to play. The money’s not bad, even in the minor leagues; according to hockey-reference.com, he made $70,000 last season.
Signed after his college career at Connecticut, Newpower has played one season with the Cleveland Monsters, then two seasons with Grand Rapids (Michigan) Griffins, both in the American Hockey League. In 138 games in the AHL, he has compiled 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) and a plus six rating. He’s likely to return to Grand Rapids this season.
“I have had a blast my first three years professionally, I just got married two weeks ago and having my wife Catherine with me along on the ride has been so much fun,” Newpower said.
“Along with the crazy amount of great hockey players there are out there, I’ve met some lifelong friends already. It’s a lot of fun getting to travel all over the country and meet people from all over the world.”
As a defenseman, he is “not much of a highlight-reel scorer,” but one memorable game was notching a goal, assist, and win for Grand Rapids in his first game against his former team, the Monsters. “I’ve been in some good fights and fun stuff like that,” he added, “but overall just have had a lot of fun, and I am really looking forward to going into my fourth season, looking to make a big impact and hopefully get a shot at the big leagues.”
Newpower, 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, played four varsity seasons for the Bears, graduating in 2016, and four seasons with Connecticut. The Hugo native was named best defenseman in the Hockey East Conference his senior year at UConn.
