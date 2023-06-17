Mahtomedi’s bid for a third state championship in six years was thwarted by New Prague on Friday evening. The Trojans halted the Zephyrs 5-3 in the Class 3A finals at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Mahtomedi finished 19-7, after reaching the finals with wins over Byron 3-0 and Grand Rapids 3-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.