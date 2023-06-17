Mahtomedi’s bid for a third state championship in six years was thwarted by New Prague on Friday evening. The Trojans halted the Zephyrs 5-3 in the Class 3A finals at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi finished 19-7, after reaching the finals with wins over Byron 3-0 and Grand Rapids 3-2.
New Prague snagged it first state title in just their third state tournament. The Trojans (24-3) lived up to their billing as the No. 1 ranked team at the end of the regular season and top seed in the tournament.
Nolan Eischens sparked the Trojans, knocking in three runs with a double and single, then notching the last four outs to get the save. He relieved Nick Giesen, who threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and three runs, striking out five, for the win.
The Trojans had six hits and six walks against four Mahtomedi pitchers, and stole five bases.
Mahtomedi starter Josh Donna (3 1/3 innings, three hits, three walks, two strikeouts) took the loss as he left trailing 2-1 and the Zephyrs stayed behind. Also throwing were Max Strecker (2/3 innings, two runs, one earned), Tommy Muetzel (one inning, two hits, one run) and Miles Morris (one inning, two strikeouts, one walk, one hit).
Jacob Johnson was 2-for-4 with the two-run double for Mahtomedi. Carter Schmidtz singled home their first run. Notching a hit each were Schmidtz, Ethan Felling, Seth Nelson, Josh Donna, Austin Felling and Charlie Barre.
Donna gave up a run in the first, knocked by Eischens’ double down the left-field line. In the fourth, New Prague made it 2-1, and it could have been worse. The Trojans loaded the bases on an infield hit and two walks. Donna was relieved by Strecker, who walked Giesen to force home a run, then fell behind 3-0 on Will Seymour. But Strecker got the next two pitches in the strike zone and Seymour hit a bouncer near second base, which Charlie Barre turned into double play, stepping on second and making a quick, strong throw to first to get the batter by an eyelash for an inning-ending double play.
However, the Zephys missed another DP opportunity in the fifth. Muetzel, the third pitcher, induced what might have been a inning-ending double play ball but an error on the grounder left the Trojans with bases loaded. The next two batters ripped line-drive singles, Eischens knocking in two runs and Jake Lindquist sending home another, opening a 5-1 lead.
Down by four in the sixth, the Zephyrs closed the gap when Johnson, a right-handed batter, crashed a long double to right center that knocked in two runs with two outs.
The Zephyrs appeared have two runners aboard with two outs in the seventh when a slow bouncer eluded the Trojan second baseman, but the Zephyr baserunner — slowing to avoid being hit by the ball — was called out for obstructing the fielders view off the ball, a strange ending to a state championship game.
The Trojans several key defensive plays including a throw-out at three base, outfielders snagging two sinking line drives and one blast to deep center field, and their second baseman catching a pop fly after a long run into right field.
