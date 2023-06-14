The Mahtomedi Zephyrs will play for the state Class 3A baseball championship after defeating familiar rival Grand Rapids 3-2 in the semifinals Wednesday in Jordan.
The Zephys (19-6) will duel top-seeded New Prague (23-3) in the finals Friday, 4:30 p.m., at CHS Field in St. Paul. New Prague edged Monticello 6-5.
Seth Nelson pitched the distance for the Zephyrs. The senior right-hander spaced out six hits and two walks, and struck out six. The Zephyrs had just one error.
The Zephyrs have faced Grand Rapids in three consecutive state tournaments, now winning two of three.
Playing in their eighth state tournament, all since 2014, Mahtomedi hopes to add a third state title to the ones in 2018 and 2021.
Mahtomedi scored twice in the first inning off Thunderhawk starter Dominic Broberg, with RBI’s by Nelson on a sacrifice fly and Josh Donna on a double. Jacob Johnson singled home their third run in the second inning.
Broberg blanked the Zephyrs the rest of the way and the Thunderhawks (17-11) closed the gap with two runs in the fifth. The first scored when the Zephyrs erred on a bunt a the second on Klous Jones’ sac fly.
Johnson was 2-for-2 with a run and RBI. Notching a hit each were Donna, Sam Garry, Jack Erickson, and Carter Schmidtz. Johnson, Nick Rollinger and Schmidtz scored the other run runs and Rollinger stole a base.
Kyler Miller and Kyle Henke each had two of Grand Rapids’ six hits.
