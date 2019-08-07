Brian Moores and Olivia Herrick captured Dellwood Country Club golf championships on Saturday and Sunday.
Moores shot 80-71-151 to lead the men’s championship flight. Jordan Hawkinson was runner-up with 77-80-157 and Bror Herrick was third with 80-78-158.
Also in the championship flight, Steve Poganski shot 81-78-159, David Lage 80-81-161, and Steve Samborn 81-81-162.
Olivia Herrick led the women with 154 gross. The top three in women’s net were Justine Hawkinson with 148, Reggie Groves 149, and Barb Miller 149.
Men’s first flight leaders were John Skildum (gross) with 160 and Bill LeBlanc (net) with 144. Second flight leaders were Don Odegard (gross) with 176 and Luke Schroeder (net) with 149. Third flight leader was Ethan Severson (net only) with 143.
