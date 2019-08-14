Why wait a second longer than you have to, when everyone is raring to go?
That’s how the White Bear Lake football team feels about it. They charged unto the field just after the stroke of midnight on Monday, the first day practice is allowed, under the glowing lights at White Bear Stadium.
“It’s been a tradition for us the last few years to have this midnight practice,” explained coach Ryan Bartlett, who welcomed 65 players to start the 2019 season. “We go for about 45 minutes, just running a few drills. Some parents and students come out to watch.”
About 150 students and parents turned out to cheer the players and coaches as they made their entrance, and to watch them break into groups for various drills as lively music blared.
The Bears returned for the first of the regular practices later in the day, of course, to start preparations for the opener against Anoka at home on Thursday, Aug. 29.
All the other autumn sports teams — soccer, cross country, girls tennis, girls swimming, and volleyball — also got under way on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.